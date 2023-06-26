Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys 18,000 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $73.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

