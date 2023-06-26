City Holding Co. Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

AMD stock opened at $111.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.89. The company has a market capitalization of $180.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.30, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

