Hills Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND opened at $73.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

