Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 2,227 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,710 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after acquiring an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $69.60 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.21. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

