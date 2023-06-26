Crew Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $179.20 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.38.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.