Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lifted by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.5% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VB opened at $190.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.