Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lifted by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.5% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of VB opened at $190.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF from StockNews.com
- Three High-Dividend Yield Stocks For Stable Income And Growth
- Generative AI is Driving Yext to Up Its Full-Year Guidance
- Is A Reversal On The Horizon For Snap?
- ImmunoGen Stock Continues to Defy Gravity on Phase 2 Trials
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.