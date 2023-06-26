ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,509 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $347.00 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $271.61 and a 52 week high of $354.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

