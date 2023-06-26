Landmark Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $190.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.58.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

