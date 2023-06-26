Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 4,120 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.5% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.74 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.81. The company has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

