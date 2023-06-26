Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

