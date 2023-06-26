Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,601 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $198.66 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $274.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.65 and a 200-day moving average of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

