Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $214.94 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

