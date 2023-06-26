Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $214.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

