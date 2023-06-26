Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Northland Capital Management LLC

Northland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.94 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42. The stock has a market cap of $296.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.77 and its 200 day moving average is $202.66.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

