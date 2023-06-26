City Holding Co. Has $4.69 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $169.50 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.22 and its 200 day moving average is $180.33. The company has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

