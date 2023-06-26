Security National Bank Has $343,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Security National Bank reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 100,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $621,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

KO stock opened at $61.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $264.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.