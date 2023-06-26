Moller Financial Services Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Moller Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.67 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

