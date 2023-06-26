Landmark Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 2.8% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $44.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

