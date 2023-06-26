Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 9,300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,093,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total transaction of $366,013.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,093,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 771,032 shares of company stock worth $161,582,596. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $210.09 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.