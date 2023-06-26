First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 1,989 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $190.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.71 and its 200 day moving average is $190.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

