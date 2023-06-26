B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 0.8% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $289.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.46. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

