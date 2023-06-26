Lake Street Financial LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $69.60 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $80.21.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

