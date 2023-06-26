Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $227.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.15. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

