Family CFO Inc Has $3.30 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.