Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,037,000 after buying an additional 6,267,408 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after buying an additional 5,650,398 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after buying an additional 4,379,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after buying an additional 3,909,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

