JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock opened at $54.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.