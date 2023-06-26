First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,484,000 after acquiring an additional 945,422 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

