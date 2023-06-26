Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADI opened at $186.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.94. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

