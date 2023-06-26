Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 8,086 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $32.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

