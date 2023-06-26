Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 7,114 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.