Security National Bank Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Security National Bank lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 2.0% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,855,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $297.88 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.06. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

