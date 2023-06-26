Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lowered by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 123,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.9 %

INTC stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $137.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.