First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,132 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

