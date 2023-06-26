Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.6 %

DG stock opened at $171.15 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.93.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

