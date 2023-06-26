Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $1,143,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.5% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.0% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 150.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $288.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $289.67. The company has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.15.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,685 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

