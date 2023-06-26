Transform Wealth LLC Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $95.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average is $97.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

