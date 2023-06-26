Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $724,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $202,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,013,930 shares of company stock worth $16,922,108 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $87.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.81. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

