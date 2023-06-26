First National Bank of South Miami Has $639,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Danaher were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 2,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $238.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

