First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

