Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 311,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 202,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.1 %

DFNM opened at $47.69 on Monday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.44 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95.

Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

