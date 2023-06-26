Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $404.45 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

