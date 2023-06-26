Northland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.8% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

