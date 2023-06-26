Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $86.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

