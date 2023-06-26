iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.9% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

