Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,467 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,590 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $167.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

