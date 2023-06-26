Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 1,191 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973,094 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,294,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,134,000 after buying an additional 1,449,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,730,565.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,556,193 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $187.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.29. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $188.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

