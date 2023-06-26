Moller Financial Services Has $15.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 4.8% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after buying an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after buying an additional 920,965 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,077,000 after buying an additional 927,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $529,864,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $80.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

