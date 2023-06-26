Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 7.6% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Moller Financial Services owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $24,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442,048 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,340,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after buying an additional 994,254 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,502,000. Finally, Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 554.3% during the 4th quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 916,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,553,000 after buying an additional 776,266 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $47.50 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

