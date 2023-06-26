Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 620.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,375 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

