Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,311 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,152,000 after acquiring an additional 715,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,765,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $136.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

